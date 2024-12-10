Previous
Having some fun experimenting #1 by robz
The 2 little boys are here for 2 days - so all free time will be gone! Playing with negatives - starting with a monotone.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
I love your trees! =)
December 9th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Nice work. Trees always provide. Have fun with the boys.
December 9th, 2024  
