Having some fun experimenting #2
Having some fun experimenting #2

Playing with negatives. Interesting in this one - the only colour disappeared altogether! And left an icy look...
11th December 2024

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags
Very cool images!
December 9th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage👍😊
December 9th, 2024  
Wendy
high key, low key :-) Very nice.
December 9th, 2024  
