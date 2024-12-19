Previous
Tryng some specifics..#2 by robz
Reds and blues
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Shutterbug ace
In this case I like the original better, but I think I would like the inverted flowers on a black background.
December 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The inverted one gives a nice abstract effect.
December 18th, 2024  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
It is crazy how unnatural the inverted colors look. Really interesting study!
December 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
They both look fabulous.
December 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a difference in color! Nicely done.
December 18th, 2024  
