Photo 2636
A gloomy, rough day on the GC..
The beach was still open but not many people took up the offer to swim....
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
5
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3693
photos
137
followers
103
following
722% complete
15
5
3
365
DSC-TX30
View Info
View All
Public
View
Casablanca
ace
Still a glorious place for a walk ❤️
December 20th, 2024
KV
ace
Some nice waves out there… lovely tones in this shot.
December 20th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
The waves look interesting though
December 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
A beautiful and lonesome capture!
December 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
December 20th, 2024
