A gloomy, rough day on the GC..
Photo 2636

A gloomy, rough day on the GC..

The beach was still open but not many people took up the offer to swim....
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
Still a glorious place for a walk ❤️
December 20th, 2024  
KV ace
Some nice waves out there… lovely tones in this shot.
December 20th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
The waves look interesting though
December 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
A beautiful and lonesome capture!
December 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
December 20th, 2024  
