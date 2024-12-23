Previous
From the "new" deck.. by robz
Photo 2638

From the "new" deck..

With a metallic filter added to a forest shot..
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
722% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
That is really a cool look!
December 22nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I really love this!
December 22nd, 2024  
amyK ace
Wow, this is gorgeous
December 22nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Love the effect!
December 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.
December 22nd, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Adds depth. Cool
December 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gosh this is so delicate… very pretty result
December 22nd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Love the embossed effect
December 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this effects
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact