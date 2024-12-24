Previous
You mean it should be vertical? by robz
You mean it should be vertical?

A rather confused Golden Orb spider on her huge diagonal web - good for catching falling leaves anyway... Many thanks to all of you for your helpful feedback on the metallic filter image. :)
24th December 2024 24th Dec 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley ace
Big spider… & great photo of the web

Ps; I loved the metallic filter yesterday…
December 23rd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Wow!
December 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That's quite a vertigo inducing shot!
December 23rd, 2024  
