Photo 2645
Early morning on the Gold Coast #5
A walk over the dunes to check on the surf. It's not a good sight - rough, choppy and dumping waves and a huge rip!
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3702
photos
139
followers
104
following
Dorothy
But it’s beautiful!
December 29th, 2024
Suzanne
And really captures the scene!
December 29th, 2024
