Early morning on the Gold Coast #5 by robz
Early morning on the Gold Coast #5

A walk over the dunes to check on the surf. It's not a good sight - rough, choppy and dumping waves and a huge rip!
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Rob Z

Dorothy
But it’s beautiful!
December 29th, 2024  
Suzanne
And really captures the scene!
December 29th, 2024  
