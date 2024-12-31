Sign up
Photo 2646
Photo 2646
A play with the IR Camera.
Early on New Years Eve. Best wishes to all of you for 2025. Please may it bring peace and some happiness to the world.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
2
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
31st December 2024 5:49am
Mags
ace
Very cool capture and tilt!
December 31st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat tilt.
December 31st, 2024
