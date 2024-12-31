Previous
A play with the IR Camera. by robz
Photo 2646

A play with the IR Camera.

Early on New Years Eve. Best wishes to all of you for 2025. Please may it bring peace and some happiness to the world.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Very cool capture and tilt!
December 31st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat tilt.
December 31st, 2024  
