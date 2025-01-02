Sign up
Previous
Photo 2648
The Gold Coast cannot be called boring..
It is right out there for glitzy, in your face, tourist orientated attractions. This isn't a composite - it's one small part of the foreshore along the river frontage known as The Broadwater..
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- it actually looks like a miniature model of the real thing- probably due to the IR camera. Cool!
January 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 1st, 2025
Dave
ace
Fabulous image. I agree with Ann, it does look like a model.
January 1st, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great effect you have achieved emphasising the glitz. Not sure about the architectural merits!
January 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
A fabulous image! I agree about it looking like a model!
January 1st, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
a very fun image. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025
