The Gold Coast cannot be called boring.. by robz
Photo 2648

The Gold Coast cannot be called boring..

It is right out there for glitzy, in your face, tourist orientated attractions. This isn't a composite - it's one small part of the foreshore along the river frontage known as The Broadwater..
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- it actually looks like a miniature model of the real thing- probably due to the IR camera. Cool!
January 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 1st, 2025  
Dave ace
Fabulous image. I agree with Ann, it does look like a model.
January 1st, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great effect you have achieved emphasising the glitz. Not sure about the architectural merits!
January 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A fabulous image! I agree about it looking like a model!
January 1st, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
a very fun image. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025  
