Previous
Embrace the blue... by robz
Photo 2649

Embrace the blue...

I've finally figured out how to control the settings to avoid the blue, but sometimes it's worth it to get a dramatic red.. :)
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
725% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fascinating progression
January 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Very cool!
January 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact