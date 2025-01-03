Sign up
Previous
Photo 2649
Embrace the blue...
I've finally figured out how to control the settings to avoid the blue, but sometimes it's worth it to get a dramatic red.. :)
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
2
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3706
photos
138
followers
104
following
725% complete
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
31st December 2024 6:01am
Casablanca
ace
Fascinating progression
January 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Very cool!
January 2nd, 2025
