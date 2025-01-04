Sign up
Photo 2650
Lines and curves.
At the kids playground..
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
9
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good one sure looks like a fun place to play
January 3rd, 2025
KV
ace
Super cool negative tones. Love the way those tunnels (looks like concrete pipes) line up.
January 3rd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Keep them coming. I love the shapes in this one!
January 3rd, 2025
Lesley
ace
A very different kind of playground. I bet it’s well used.
January 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Kids space… awesome
January 3rd, 2025
Bill Davidson
I like the geometry here
January 3rd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
@kvphoto
Hi KV. Thanks for your feedback. This one is one of the almost SOOC IR images which actually worked pretty well. They are hit and miss though. :)
January 3rd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
@kvphoto
Lol - and you're right - they are concrete pipes - the kids love running through them.. :)
January 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super looking play area.
January 3rd, 2025
