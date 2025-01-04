Previous
Lines and curves. by robz
Lines and curves.

At the kids playground..
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Good one sure looks like a fun place to play
January 3rd, 2025  
Super cool negative tones. Love the way those tunnels (looks like concrete pipes) line up.
January 3rd, 2025  
Keep them coming. I love the shapes in this one!
January 3rd, 2025  
A very different kind of playground. I bet it’s well used.
January 3rd, 2025  
Kids space… awesome
January 3rd, 2025  
Bill Davidson
I like the geometry here
January 3rd, 2025  
@kvphoto Hi KV. Thanks for your feedback. This one is one of the almost SOOC IR images which actually worked pretty well. They are hit and miss though. :)
January 3rd, 2025  
@kvphoto Lol - and you're right - they are concrete pipes - the kids love running through them.. :)
January 3rd, 2025  
Super looking play area.
January 3rd, 2025  
