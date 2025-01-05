Sign up
Previous
Photo 2651
A bit of a summary...
of why I find the IR camera so much fun. Reading across the page - A little over-exposed, followed by its negative, what you should get :), madly overexposed followed by its negative! So many possibilites. :)
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
0
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3708
photos
138
followers
104
following
726% complete
View this month »
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
