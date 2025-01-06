Sign up
Photo 2652
Clouds and water..
Using an ND9 filter to help get rid of the blue. Thank you all so much for your feedback on these photos -I've been a bit time poor to be able to comment or respond. Cheers Rob
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
6
4
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3709
photos
138
followers
104
following
726% complete
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture of this wonderful winter scene
January 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very impressive… beautifully done
January 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done.
January 5th, 2025
Bill Davidson
This is beautiful…..
January 5th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo love it 👍😊☃️
January 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Magical! But I like the blue - like a cyanotype.
January 5th, 2025
