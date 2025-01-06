Previous
Clouds and water.. by robz
Clouds and water..

Using an ND9 filter to help get rid of the blue. Thank you all so much for your feedback on these photos -I've been a bit time poor to be able to comment or respond. Cheers Rob
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture of this wonderful winter scene
January 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very impressive… beautifully done
January 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done.
January 5th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
This is beautiful…..
January 5th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo love it 👍😊☃️
January 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Magical! But I like the blue - like a cyanotype.
January 5th, 2025  
