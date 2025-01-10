Sign up
Photo 2656
On the road..
The festive season is over so it's back to the Granite Belt where a whole lot of mowing will be waiting to be done.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
6
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3713
photos
138
followers
104
following
727% complete
2656
Views
16
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Suzanne
ace
Oh I remember that feeling from when I lived on acreage. You know as you head home there will be weeding and mowing and general clean up but it's still nice to head home. You must have left early!
January 9th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
@ankers70
This one was at about 10am and is pretty much SOOC from the IR camera. Still playing with it! :)
January 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
All in good time…
January 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful capture
January 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice capture.
January 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful hazy capture!
January 9th, 2025
