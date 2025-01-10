Previous
On the road.. by robz
Photo 2656

On the road..

The festive season is over so it's back to the Granite Belt where a whole lot of mowing will be waiting to be done.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Oh I remember that feeling from when I lived on acreage. You know as you head home there will be weeding and mowing and general clean up but it's still nice to head home. You must have left early!
January 9th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
@ankers70 This one was at about 10am and is pretty much SOOC from the IR camera. Still playing with it! :)
January 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
All in good time…
January 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful capture
January 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice capture.
January 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful hazy capture!
January 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact