Previous
Photo 2657
Checking out the block...
That's Errol up ahead, on our way up to the top of the Rock. This is the easy way up - it used to be a farm road. The hard way is the climb up the face of the Rock on the other side.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
8
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3714
photos
139
followers
104
following
727% complete
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
carol white
ace
Magical. Fav 😊
January 10th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Waving at Errol off on an adventure 👋
January 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I’m all for the easy route.
January 10th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Magical way through the bush! I’d take the easway too!
January 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
I’d take the easy route too.
January 10th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
January 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful!
January 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous photo… beautiful pov
January 10th, 2025
