Previous
Checking out the block... by robz
Photo 2657

Checking out the block...

That's Errol up ahead, on our way up to the top of the Rock. This is the easy way up - it used to be a farm road. The hard way is the climb up the face of the Rock on the other side.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Magical. Fav 😊
January 10th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Waving at Errol off on an adventure 👋
January 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I’m all for the easy route.
January 10th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Magical way through the bush! I’d take the easway too!
January 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I’d take the easy route too.
January 10th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
January 10th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful!
January 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo… beautiful pov
January 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact