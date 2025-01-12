Sign up
Photo 2658
Around the block with the IR camera #1
I lugged him around the GC so it only seemed fair to lug him around the block too. The IR camera that is - not Errol! :)
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
I love the interesting effect. Errol really stands out against the bronze sky.
January 11th, 2025
That made me burst out laughing!!! Sooo funny. Brilliant
Great shot!
January 11th, 2025
Great shot😊
January 11th, 2025
Lovely
January 11th, 2025
I like this.
January 11th, 2025
Ooo! I like it!
January 11th, 2025
Love this!
January 11th, 2025
