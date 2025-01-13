Sign up
Previous
Photo 2659
Around the block with the IR camera #2
The climb up the other side is too steep and long for one photo. If you have a good imagination this gives you some idea of it. It's all rough granite. :)
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
7
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3716
photos
140
followers
104
following
728% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo 👍😊
January 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Love the tilt!
January 12th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Good impression of the lay of the land
January 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is so awesome
January 12th, 2025
haskar
ace
Very dynamic composition.
January 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Creative thinking.
January 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Interesting pov !
January 12th, 2025
