Around the block with the IR camera #2 by robz
Around the block with the IR camera #2

The climb up the other side is too steep and long for one photo. If you have a good imagination this gives you some idea of it. It's all rough granite. :)
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
728% complete

Oli Lindenskov
Great photo 👍😊
January 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Love the tilt!
January 12th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Good impression of the lay of the land
January 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is so awesome
January 12th, 2025  
haskar ace
Very dynamic composition.
January 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Creative thinking.
January 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Interesting pov !
January 12th, 2025  
