Around the block #3 by robz
Photo 2660

Around the block #3

This pond is one of my favourites - after rain it holds water long enough to breed tadpoles. :)
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley ace
Very lovely… tadpoles are special…
January 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
January 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
This one looks stunning on black. fav.
January 13th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I am enjoying the 'around the block' series.
Great effect. Could almost be a snowy northern hemisphere scene!
January 13th, 2025  
