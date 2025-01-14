Sign up
Previous
Photo 2660
Around the block #3
This pond is one of my favourites - after rain it holds water long enough to breed tadpoles. :)
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
4
4
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3717
photos
140
followers
104
following
728% complete
View this month »
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Very lovely… tadpoles are special…
January 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
January 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
This one looks stunning on black. fav.
January 13th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I am enjoying the 'around the block' series.
Great effect. Could almost be a snowy northern hemisphere scene!
January 13th, 2025
