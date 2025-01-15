Sign up
Previous
Photo 2661
Around the block #4
From the bottom looking back up the rock. This shows about half the way up, with the various channels carved by water and the small pools which form native gardens.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
4
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3718
photos
140
followers
106
following
729% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning…
January 14th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo like it👍😊
January 14th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture.
January 14th, 2025
