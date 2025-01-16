Previous
Around the block #5 by robz
Around the block #5

From the big to the small. These huge balancing rocks are about 3-4 m tall while the tiny lichens are about 2 inches high. Funny how photos remove relative proportions... :)
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags
Great shots and collage! I love the big boulders and your reindeer lichen is lovely.
January 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful illustration
January 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
A real contrast in size.
January 15th, 2025  
Suzanne
I like the collage and your treatment of the images. I've been thinking a lot about 'the photographic eye' and what it does to our view of the world so your comment about relative proportions is interesting.
January 15th, 2025  
Kate
Lovely arrangement and color tones
January 15th, 2025  
