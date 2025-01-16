Sign up
Previous
Photo 2662
Around the block #5
From the big to the small. These huge balancing rocks are about 3-4 m tall while the tiny lichens are about 2 inches high. Funny how photos remove relative proportions... :)
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
5
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3719
photos
140
followers
106
following
729% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Great shots and collage! I love the big boulders and your reindeer lichen is lovely.
January 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful illustration
January 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A real contrast in size.
January 15th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I like the collage and your treatment of the images. I've been thinking a lot about 'the photographic eye' and what it does to our view of the world so your comment about relative proportions is interesting.
January 15th, 2025
Kate
ace
Lovely arrangement and color tones
January 15th, 2025
