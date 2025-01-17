Sign up
Photo 2663
Photo 2663
Around the block #6
Ferns somehow survive on the rock walls - through drought, occasional hail, cold and heat.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
6
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3720
photos
140
followers
106
following
729% complete
View this month »
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
haskar
ace
Lovely pov and capture.
January 16th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ferns are strong yet so delicate… true survivors.
Beautiful photo…
January 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
January 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Just magical!
January 16th, 2025
