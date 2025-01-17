Previous
Around the block #6 by robz
Photo 2663

Around the block #6

Ferns somehow survive on the rock walls - through drought, occasional hail, cold and heat.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
729% complete

haskar ace
Lovely pov and capture.
January 16th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ferns are strong yet so delicate… true survivors.
Beautiful photo…
January 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.
January 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Just magical!
January 16th, 2025  
