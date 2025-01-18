Previous
Around the block #7 by robz
Around the block #7

The Flannel Flowers (these form masses of plants on the rocks) have bloomed on and off all spring and summer. It's most unusual and so lovely to see.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
January 17th, 2025  
