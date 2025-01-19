Sign up
Photo 2665
Around the block #8
The block is one of the old soldier settlement properties established after WW1. Many of the old fences and gates are still present and are a feature that we just love and try to preserve. :)
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley
ace
It looks in really good shape, it’s lovely to read your preserving this history… really great!
January 18th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely in monochrome
January 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Suits black & white.
January 18th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
January 18th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
I would too. History!
January 18th, 2025
