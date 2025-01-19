Previous
Around the block #8 by robz
Photo 2665

Around the block #8

The block is one of the old soldier settlement properties established after WW1. Many of the old fences and gates are still present and are a feature that we just love and try to preserve. :)
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
730% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It looks in really good shape, it’s lovely to read your preserving this history… really great!
January 18th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely in monochrome
January 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Suits black & white.
January 18th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
January 18th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I would too. History!
January 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact