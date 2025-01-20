Previous
There were a few odd shots #1 by robz
A bit weird but sort of intriguing. A good example of what happens if there's too much light for the settings I've wrongly chosen. :)
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
carol white ace
Great reflections. Fav 😊
January 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful though….
January 19th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Super reflections
January 19th, 2025  
