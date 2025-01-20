Sign up
Photo 2666
Photo 2666
There were a few odd shots #1
A bit weird but sort of intriguing. A good example of what happens if there's too much light for the settings I've wrongly chosen. :)
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
3
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3723
photos
140
followers
106
following
730% complete
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
carol white
ace
Great reflections. Fav 😊
January 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful though….
January 19th, 2025
Bill Davidson
Super reflections
January 19th, 2025
