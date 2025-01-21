Sign up
Previous
Photo 2667
There were a few odd shots #2
Not what I thought I was catching.. Another reflection in the dam - but with extras that I didn't know where there... :)
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
4
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
730% complete
Photo Details
Carole Sandford
ace
Super reflections & I like the ripples.
January 20th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
⭐️👍
January 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice ripples in the reflections.
January 20th, 2025
Bill Davidson
Nice one….
January 20th, 2025
