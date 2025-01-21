Previous
There were a few odd shots #2 by robz
There were a few odd shots #2

Not what I thought I was catching.. Another reflection in the dam - but with extras that I didn't know where there... :)
21st January 2025

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
730% complete

Carole Sandford ace
Super reflections & I like the ripples.
January 20th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
⭐️👍
January 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice ripples in the reflections.
January 20th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Nice one….
January 20th, 2025  
