Photo 2668
There were a few odd shots #3
Another dam shot with totally incorrect settings - only any good for a surreal negative. :)
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3725
photos
140
followers
106
following
730% complete
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage👍😊☃️
January 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
A great diptych.
January 21st, 2025
Carole Sandford
I particularly like the right hand (red) one.
January 21st, 2025
