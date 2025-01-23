Previous
The end of this little project. by robz
The end of this little project.

Thanks everybody for your interest, comments and suggestions. It's been fun and educational. These were three of my favourites. Cheers Rob
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
Oh dear, I don't want your little project to end as I have been enjoying it. But . . . this is a lovely collage as a finale. And I wonder what will be next . . .
January 22nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great project and collage😊👍
January 22nd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Great collage
January 22nd, 2025  
