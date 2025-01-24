Sign up
Photo 2670
Trying for some variety #1
But first - so many thanks for all of your kind, helpful comments re the IR series and its final collage. They make this hobby and this site very special!
Now for some variety.. Cheers Rob
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
24
14
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3729
photos
140
followers
106
following
732% complete
View this month »
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
Photo Details
Views
54
Comments
24
Fav's
14
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
This is going to be fun…
January 23rd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. I love that flower and your capture.
January 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 23rd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
January 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful lily!
January 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spectacular
January 24th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful!
January 24th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
A lovely change of scenery...beautiful bloom!!
January 24th, 2025
Rick
ace
Great capture.
January 24th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Wow, such unusual but pretty blooms
January 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beauty.
January 24th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love these spider lilies and have quite a lot of them too
January 24th, 2025
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Nice
January 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful
January 24th, 2025
Wylie
ace
fascinating flowers
January 24th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. The seed pods make a great contrast with the white petals.
January 24th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful capture. Love the variety, with its long petals and stamens
January 24th, 2025
Fisher Family
A super shot of this lovely flower - fav! And thank you for the IR series, it was quite fascinating.
Ian
January 24th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
January 24th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Very pretty capture
January 24th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
@fishers
Thank you so much for your lovely comment Ian. I am so glad you enjoyed seeing them as I really enjoyed taking them. :)
January 24th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
January 24th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
January 25th, 2025
L. H.
ace
Look at those stamina, I think it is! My goodness. Nice shot.
January 25th, 2025
