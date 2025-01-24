Previous
Trying for some variety #1 by robz
But first - so many thanks for all of your kind, helpful comments re the IR series and its final collage. They make this hobby and this site very special!
Now for some variety.. Cheers Rob
24th January 2025

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley ace
This is going to be fun…
January 23rd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. I love that flower and your capture.
January 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 23rd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
January 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful lily!
January 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spectacular
January 24th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful!
January 24th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
A lovely change of scenery...beautiful bloom!!
January 24th, 2025  
Rick ace
Great capture.
January 24th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Wow, such unusual but pretty blooms
January 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beauty.
January 24th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love these spider lilies and have quite a lot of them too
January 24th, 2025  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Nice
January 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful
January 24th, 2025  
Wylie ace
fascinating flowers
January 24th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. The seed pods make a great contrast with the white petals.
January 24th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful capture. Love the variety, with its long petals and stamens
January 24th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A super shot of this lovely flower - fav! And thank you for the IR series, it was quite fascinating.

Ian
January 24th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
January 24th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Very pretty capture
January 24th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
@fishers Thank you so much for your lovely comment Ian. I am so glad you enjoyed seeing them as I really enjoyed taking them. :)
January 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
January 24th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
January 25th, 2025  
L. H. ace
Look at those stamina, I think it is! My goodness. Nice shot.
January 25th, 2025  
