Flowers and borders #1 by robz
Photo 2671

Flowers and borders #1

Playing with the various borders on the program... Unsure if I like them or if they're a distraction. :)
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Beautiful capture of these blooms. Personally, I don't think this border is a distraction, but it is your choice. =)
January 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous vibrant flowers… I like the border.
January 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful blooms and lovely border.
January 24th, 2025  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Really beautiful. Love it.
January 24th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful😊
January 24th, 2025  
