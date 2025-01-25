Sign up
Previous
Photo 2671
Flowers and borders #1
Playing with the various borders on the program... Unsure if I like them or if they're a distraction. :)
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3728
photos
140
followers
106
following
731% complete
View this month »
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture of these blooms. Personally, I don't think this border is a distraction, but it is your choice. =)
January 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous vibrant flowers… I like the border.
January 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful blooms and lovely border.
January 24th, 2025
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Really beautiful. Love it.
January 24th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful😊
January 24th, 2025
