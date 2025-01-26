Sign up
Previous
Photo 2672
More flowers and borders
I liked this one better - it gave a slightly 3D feel to the flower - maybe? Or I am imagining it.. :)
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
1
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3729
photos
140
followers
106
following
732% complete
View this month »
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
Mags
ace
Very pretty! I like your border. I would mask out the portion covering the petal, but that's just me. It's really fine as is. =)
January 25th, 2025
