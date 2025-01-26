Previous
More flowers and borders by robz
More flowers and borders

I liked this one better - it gave a slightly 3D feel to the flower - maybe? Or I am imagining it.. :)
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
732% complete

Mags ace
Very pretty! I like your border. I would mask out the portion covering the petal, but that's just me. It's really fine as is. =)
January 25th, 2025  
