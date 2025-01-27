Previous
A more subdued version. by robz
Photo 2673

A more subdued version.

Thank you all for your fascinating range of thoughts on yesterday's border. :) I'm still undecided on that one, so here's a very low key one which seems quite happy to be part of the background. The match between the subject and the border seems to be key to the whole thing. It also seems that to add a border, and what type to add, or not add a border, is an area that is very much subject to personal taste. Thank you all so much for your ideas and suggestions. They have been so helpful. Cheers Rob
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
732% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Most incredible flowers…
January 26th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I like it
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact