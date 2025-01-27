A more subdued version.

Thank you all for your fascinating range of thoughts on yesterday's border. :) I'm still undecided on that one, so here's a very low key one which seems quite happy to be part of the background. The match between the subject and the border seems to be key to the whole thing. It also seems that to add a border, and what type to add, or not add a border, is an area that is very much subject to personal taste. Thank you all so much for your ideas and suggestions. They have been so helpful. Cheers Rob