Previous
Almost like a single image collage... by robz
Photo 2674

Almost like a single image collage...

Not really a border at all. This seems to offer possibilities to remember. And the other border offerings in the program have been interesting to try. :)
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
732% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very nice! I'd center it and again mask out any part of your frame that covered any petals on your two main blooms. But that's just me! It's lovely as is. =)
January 27th, 2025  
KV ace
Beautiful.
January 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I like seeing your creative skills and perseverance… I like this one
January 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact