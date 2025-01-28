Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2674
Almost like a single image collage...
Not really a border at all. This seems to offer possibilities to remember. And the other border offerings in the program have been interesting to try. :)
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3731
photos
140
followers
106
following
732% complete
View this month »
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Very nice! I'd center it and again mask out any part of your frame that covered any petals on your two main blooms. But that's just me! It's lovely as is. =)
January 27th, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful.
January 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I like seeing your creative skills and perseverance… I like this one
January 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close