A fine day for a bushwalk..

Not too hot, not too cold, and we're aiming to see if we are still capable of climbing Bald Rock.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
732% complete

Chris Cook ace
I like the painterly effect.
January 28th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
It looks lovely, I wonder if you managed it?
January 28th, 2025  
