Photo 2675
A fine day for a bushwalk..
Not too hot, not too cold, and we're aiming to see if we are still capable of climbing Bald Rock.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
2
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Chris Cook
ace
I like the painterly effect.
January 28th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
It looks lovely, I wonder if you managed it?
January 28th, 2025
