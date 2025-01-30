Sign up
Previous
Photo 2676
Forgot to change out of Watercolour Mode..
So, here's an impression of the start of the climb up the first face of Bald Rock. It's steep. That next clump of vegetation is a long way above the height of the trees below.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
13
5
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
Views
20
Comments
13
13
Fav's
5
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Casablanca
ace
Soft therefore…..makes sense!
January 29th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Great result!! A happy accident.
January 29th, 2025
Bill Davidson
A nice image
January 29th, 2025
Kate
ace
Cool effect...are there any trail markings across the rock or do you just scurry up however you want?
January 29th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊👍
January 29th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great effect!
January 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Very artistic image.
January 29th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
i like the watercolour effect! Did you make it?
January 29th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
@k9photo
Hi Kate. It's pretty dangerous and slippery when its wet so the NP Rangers have positioned flat, circular, 3inch, white discs onto the surface of the rock, at about 10m intervals. They give you a guide as to the best way up. We had lots for time to spot the next one - we were very slow!! :)
January 29th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
It looks like a bit of a challenge
January 29th, 2025
Dave
ace
Cool effect
January 29th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice effect
January 29th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
January 29th, 2025
