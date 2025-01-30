Previous
Forgot to change out of Watercolour Mode.. by robz
Forgot to change out of Watercolour Mode..

So, here's an impression of the start of the climb up the first face of Bald Rock. It's steep. That next clump of vegetation is a long way above the height of the trees below.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
Soft therefore…..makes sense!
January 29th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Great result!! A happy accident.
January 29th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
A nice image
January 29th, 2025  
Kate ace
Cool effect...are there any trail markings across the rock or do you just scurry up however you want?
January 29th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊👍
January 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great effect!
January 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful! Very artistic image.
January 29th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
i like the watercolour effect! Did you make it?
January 29th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
@k9photo Hi Kate. It's pretty dangerous and slippery when its wet so the NP Rangers have positioned flat, circular, 3inch, white discs onto the surface of the rock, at about 10m intervals. They give you a guide as to the best way up. We had lots for time to spot the next one - we were very slow!! :)
January 29th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
It looks like a bit of a challenge
January 29th, 2025  
Dave ace
Cool effect
January 29th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice effect
January 29th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
January 29th, 2025  
