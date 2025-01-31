Sign up
Almost at the top of the first face.
The little circle shows some people just starting the climb. Bald Rock is the largest granite Monolith in the Southern Hemisphere. Its peak is 1280m high. Quite a climb for oldies...
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Rob Z
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Faye Turner
Awesome
January 30th, 2025
