A nice little respite... by robz
At the top of the front face the climb opens up into gorgeous, rocky forest with caves to explore and plants to admire. And the walk continues relatively flat for a little while....
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
KV ace
Fascinating place to explore… nice collage.
January 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s a beautiful walk through nature…. Lots of fun.
January 31st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Looks interesting and I like the wee white flowers
January 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great walk, collage and sweet flower.
January 31st, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Looks fascinating scenery
January 31st, 2025  
Mags ace
Great shots and nice collage!
January 31st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice collage
January 31st, 2025  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Lovely story with this collage
January 31st, 2025  
Brian ace
Lovely collage of a fascinating place
January 31st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great collage
January 31st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Wonderful
January 31st, 2025  
Babs ace
Wha a great collage, your walk must have been quite strenuous at times.
January 31st, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Wonderful collage
January 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely collage
January 31st, 2025  
