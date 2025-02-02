Sign up
Previous
Photo 2679
Twice lucky..
Another person kindly appeared in the distance, to give you an idea of the size of the climb up the second face to finally reach the top. The colours were beautiful on this overcast day.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
6
6
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3736
photos
140
followers
106
following
733% complete
View this month »
vaidas
ace
Beautiful and interesting
February 1st, 2025
carol white
ace
Lovely tones and scenery. Fav 😊
February 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Magnificent
February 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! Wonderful lines & colours.
February 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
My gosh! The lines and tones are amazing!
February 1st, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Amazing textures and patterns!
February 1st, 2025
