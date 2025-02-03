Sign up
Previous
Photo 2680
A snack at the top.
You can see the first grey face in the distance and then the coloured face with its topknot of shrubs and balancing rocks.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
4
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Nice place for a tea break!
February 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
A nice place in nice weather.
February 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Hard work getting there but the view must be fabulous.
February 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful! Well done…very exciting
February 2nd, 2025
