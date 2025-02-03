Previous
A snack at the top. by robz
Photo 2680

A snack at the top.

You can see the first grey face in the distance and then the coloured face with its topknot of shrubs and balancing rocks.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
734% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice place for a tea break!
February 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A nice place in nice weather.
February 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Hard work getting there but the view must be fabulous.
February 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful! Well done…very exciting
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact