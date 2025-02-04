Sign up
Photo 2681
One lonely little yellow daisy...
Amongst the scrub and rocks at the top...
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags
ace
The petals just glow! Lovely capture.
February 3rd, 2025
