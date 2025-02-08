Previous
They call it a soirée... by robz
Photo 2685

They call it a soirée...

Most Friday evenings at a local winery. It seems to start out as a bit of a picnic in the park...
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
735% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful sky and scenery!
February 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact