Previous
Colourful HOTA.. by robz
Photo 2688

Colourful HOTA..

Home Of The Arts Gold Coast. It is actually pretty characteristic of the nature of the Gold Coast... :)
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s very striking and cheerful, I bet it looks great as it get dark…
February 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It looks like a fun place to go
February 10th, 2025  
carol white ace
A interesting fun building
February 10th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
So colorful. The shape makes me think about a turtle
February 10th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Wonderful….
February 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A fun, colourful building.
February 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very cool and colorful structure!
February 10th, 2025  
haskar ace
Interesting architecture and colors
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact