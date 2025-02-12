Previous
An arty koala by robz
Photo 2689

An arty koala

at the Home Of The Arts...
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley ace
Beautifully painted, great colours
February 11th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
What an interesting sculpture.
February 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
February 11th, 2025  
