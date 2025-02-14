Brisbane can be colorful too.

If you have a few free moments here's a bit of a snapshot of the background of these murals:

The Ekka (The Royal Queensland Show) is staged each year at its original birthplace in the heart of the city, at the Brisbane Showgrounds. The showgrounds cover an area of 22 hectares. The main area is fenced off by solid stucco walls - each year new murals are added to the walls.



Country comes to the city each year.

The first show, held in 1876, attracted 17,000 visitors.

The original, main purpose of the show, was to show off agricultural products and industrial exhibits. It was also a chance for people to promote newly invented agricultural and industrial devices. Cattle and other farm animals were also exhibited - a practice that remains to this day.



All visitors to the first show were given a free bag of coal; this is considered the first example of what would become the showbag.

Today, showbags are still an integral part of the Ekka experience. But now they contain food and novelty items - and are no longer free!



Attractions at the Ekka include the original competitions such as agricultural products and livestock, fruit and vegetables. The stud beef competition is the largest annual showing of stud beef in the southern hemisphere.



But now there is also a Side Show Alley, fashion parades, cooking exhibits, multiple lifestyle displays, wine tasting, craft beer tasting, animal parades; dog, cat, fish, bird, poultry, cattle and sheep displays and competitions; equestrian events, show jumping, monster cars, speed racing, duck runs and sheep herding; displays of entries in multiple categories - cake icing, flower arranging, photographic skills, school exhibits, quilt making, sculptures, art works, cooked goods and preserves; and woodchopping competitions (a huge crowd favourite!).



There are multiple food and beverage outlets..... :)



The Animal Nursery, which has been running since 1964, features around 500 baby farmyard animals for visitors to meet and greet.



Since its opening in 1876, the show has been cancelled four times. It is however, planned to be cancelled in 2032 due to the Brisbane Olympics. I'm not sure that many Queenslanders realize that yet - but I am sure that it will not be a popular move!!! :)



