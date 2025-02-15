Sign up
Photo 2692
Photo 2692
The XXXX Man
Seen in the "Neon" exhibit at the Qld Museum. In the past XXXX was The Beer that Qlders drank. The XXXX man was on the XXXX factory - in what is now the CBD. PS. He winked at you!
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
1
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3749
photos
141
followers
107
following
737% complete
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Susan Wakely
ace
Great character.
February 14th, 2025
