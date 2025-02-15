Previous
The XXXX Man by robz
The XXXX Man

Seen in the "Neon" exhibit at the Qld Museum. In the past XXXX was The Beer that Qlders drank. The XXXX man was on the XXXX factory - in what is now the CBD. PS. He winked at you!
Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
Great character.
February 14th, 2025  
