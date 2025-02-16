Keeping the history alive...

Previous
The Jubilee Hotel was built in 1887 and retains much of its world charm, after very modern expansion and renovation. It has proudly kept its XXXX man! Note the tiny door at the bottom- a hint of the lovely old section now renovated.
Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley ace
Super PoV a dynamic looking place…
February 15th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I really like your pov in this. And the back story
February 15th, 2025  
