Previous
Photo 2693
Keeping the history alive...
The Jubilee Hotel was built in 1887 and retains much of its world charm, after very modern expansion and renovation. It has proudly kept its XXXX man! Note the tiny door at the bottom- a hint of the lovely old section now renovated.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
2
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3750
photos
141
followers
107
following
737% complete
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Beverley
ace
Super PoV a dynamic looking place…
February 15th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I really like your pov in this. And the back story
February 15th, 2025
