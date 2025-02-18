Sign up
Photo 2695
The overall impression.
Two images to show the new and the old as they stand together. This really is so well done.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags
ace
Very moody and a bit mysterious!
February 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s really amazing… and beautifully colourful
February 17th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
So moody and well caught
February 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I agree about the redo being so well done and your image is also well done. I love the highlights and the pov.
February 17th, 2025
