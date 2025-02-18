Previous
The overall impression. by robz
The overall impression.

Two images to show the new and the old as they stand together. This really is so well done.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Very moody and a bit mysterious!
February 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s really amazing… and beautifully colourful
February 17th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
So moody and well caught
February 17th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I agree about the redo being so well done and your image is also well done. I love the highlights and the pov.
February 17th, 2025  
