Previous
Photo 2696
A fitting sculpture to be inside the Ekka precinct.
Two bushies admiring a working dog. I loved the stances on both of the men. We walked past once in the daylight and again on the way home..
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
2
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3753
photos
141
followers
107
following
738% complete
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
I like this design very much
February 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a lovely sculpture.
February 18th, 2025
