A fitting sculpture to be inside the Ekka precinct. by robz
A fitting sculpture to be inside the Ekka precinct.

Two bushies admiring a working dog. I loved the stances on both of the men. We walked past once in the daylight and again on the way home..
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
I like this design very much
February 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a lovely sculpture.
February 18th, 2025  
