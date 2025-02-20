Sign up
Previous
Photo 2697
Which to choose...
These looked just stunning in the night lighting. Would have loved to own one - but we saw the price tag on a much smaller, nowhere near as nice, jar also in the window. :)
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
7
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3754
photos
141
followers
107
following
738% complete
View this month »
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
They are lovely works in glass! Nicely captured.
February 19th, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful… nice lighting.
February 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo these are beautiful….super shot
February 19th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic like them👍😊
February 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Hey are beautiful in the lighting. I’m guessing the price tag was a little off putting!
February 19th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful light and collection.
February 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 19th, 2025
