Which to choose... by robz
Photo 2697

Which to choose...

These looked just stunning in the night lighting. Would have loved to own one - but we saw the price tag on a much smaller, nowhere near as nice, jar also in the window. :)
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
They are lovely works in glass! Nicely captured.
February 19th, 2025  
Beautiful… nice lighting.
February 19th, 2025  
Ooo these are beautiful….super shot
February 19th, 2025  
Lovely pic like them👍😊
February 19th, 2025  
Hey are beautiful in the lighting. I’m guessing the price tag was a little off putting!
February 19th, 2025  
Beautiful light and collection.
February 19th, 2025  
Lovely
February 19th, 2025  
