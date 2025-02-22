Previous
A walk around Brisbane #2 by robz
A walk around Brisbane #2

From the Museum, along the river and across one of the 6 pedestrian bridges for a coffee and a chance to win our fortunes at the new casino! Lol - lost $10!
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
739% complete

haskar ace
Ops! I hope at least the coffee was good.
February 21st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Oh boo! Hope you win next time :)
February 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear. Great structure.
February 21st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
interesting
February 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome shapes
February 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely strolling around…
February 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful shapes and POV!
February 21st, 2025  
