Brisbane is changing #5

We walked in off the street to see what was happening - and wow - the difference between new and old and that colourful ceiling! If you have a second I would really appreciate some feedback re these 2 versions.
I found a site on Google - " https://petapixel.com/photography-composition-techniques/"
which was interesting - but suggested 28 different compositional possibilities! It is a very easy and entertaining read though.
I found this site after I had already cropped this image at the bottom to give the image at the top.
After reading and using the (28!) ideas in the article I was not sure that I should have cropped it (maybe just clone out the unwanted post!)
I would really appreciate your opinion as to which version you like the most - assuming the post would have been cloned out.
And, just for fun here are the ideas that seemed to apply to these two versions - A is the top one, B is the bottom one.
Rule 1 - Rule of thirds - As I wanted to highlight the coloured area both seemed OK for this
Rule 3 - Add foreground interest - B won
Rule 5 Leading lines - maybe B as I cut off some of the leading lines to form A
Rule 6 Use of Diagonals and Triangles - maybe B for positioning of items of interest
Rule 20 Balance of Elements - A as there is less emphasis on the old building
Rule 21 - Juxtaposition eg Old Vs New - in Both but better in B! ( Cancels our Rule 20!)
Rule 26 - Use layers within the frame eg layers of elements at varying distance from main item - definitely B
I've found this to be very useful as a tool - makes you think about more than one idea!
Thanks for your time. Cheers Rob